I want to address the real problem of humanity, which is the curse of death.
1) There are trillions of cells in the human body. Every time a cell replicates, three mutations are introduced into the cell. The accumulation of these bad mutations is always fatal.
2) The human race is dying. This is called genetic entropy. Every time a baby is born, a minimum of 60 to 100 bad mutations are passed to the newborn from the parents. There is continuing degradation in the DNA as it is like making a copy of a copy of a copy, etc. These mutations are small at first but at some time in the future would have a cascading effect.
3) At some future date, all life on this planet would cease to exist forever without God.
4) Many atheist biologist evolutionists know this, but it goes completely against their religious beliefs.
5) If humanity has been around as long as the atheist says, we should have been dead 100 times over. Without our creator, nothing we do matters or will be remembered, because we are heading toward extinction.
In John 11:25-26, Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.”
