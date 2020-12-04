Cut no slack for Trump backers
Peggy Prichard wrote a Guest Commentary recently where she discussed her hurt at being criticized for her conservative views. She maintains that she is bullied for her views and policies.
What Prichard fails to recognize is that by supporting President Donald Trump, she is supporting a man who rose to power by bullying minorities, women, LBGTQ people and numerous other underrepresented groups in our country.
I will never criticize someone for voting for a respectable Republican candidate. But when that candidate spurs hatred and White supremacy and spends more time on Twitter than operating our country, I will openly and unabashedly criticize anyone who supports that candidate.
Prichard indicates that she voted for Trump based not on his personality but on his policies. However, when it comes to electing the president of the United States, you cannot separate policy from the person behind those policies. We have become a laughingstock around the world.
It is interesting to me that Prichard recognizes that her conservative views have become more contentious in recent years. She refuses to recognize that the sole reason for this contention is Trump.
Without him, the Republican party once again has hope to rise to an equal and respectable political party in this country.
MARYANNE DONNER
Champaign