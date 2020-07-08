Cut suspensions of minority kids
In 2015, there were 667 total suspensions (in-school and out-of-school).
Of those, 66 percent were Black, non-Hispanic students. There were 139 out-of-school suspensions with 82 percent being Black, non-Hispanic students (source: USD116 suspension and race data as per Freedom of Information Act request).
In a restorative approach, we seek to strengthen the essential ties that bind us to one another — in the classroom, school and the community. Thus, any attempt at rebooting restorative practices must be done though a critical race lens. A restorative approach is also in alignment with the mayor/council priorities on building safe communities and recruiting, retaining and supporting exceptional staff.
The question of safety in schools is not just about preventing extreme forms of violence, fights or bullying. It is also about shrinking the achievement gap since the way USD116 disciplines its students will either help or hurt academic achievement. “Time spent learning is the single best predictor of positive academic outcomes.” Suspensions and expulsions are time spent out of the classroom.
The only reasonable and evidence-based way to implement restorative approaches at USD116 schools is to shift financial investment from the Urbana Police Department (e.g. from school resource officers) to other departments that strengthen our public schools, communities, improve social determinants of health and well-being, and allow leaders to focus on alternative forms of safety and prevention in schools.
Our board of education and community leaders must be able and willing to commit to restorative action for the positive transformation.
AMEENA PAYNE
Urbana