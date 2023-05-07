Cutting emissions worth goal
Amid partisan debates over the debt ceiling and Inflation Reduction Act, you may be surprised to learn that climate policies called “carbon border adjustment mechanisms” have growing bipartisan support among Republicans and Democrats, including Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Chris Coons, D-Del.
CBAMs place a border tariff on goods from other countries produced with more carbon emissions than the same goods produced domestically.
Thus, they would put U.S. and international manufacturers on a level playing field while creating a global incentive to reduce emissions from carbon-intensive goods, such as cement, steel, fertilizers and electricity.
So it’s not surprising that Republicans and Democrats are seeing eye-to-eye on them — they would be a win-win for the economy and the climate.
This may sound far-fetched, but just two weeks ago, on April 18, the European Union voted to enact the world’s first CBAM. Emissions reporting for it will begin as soon as October 2023.
Then, the law will become fully operational in 2026 and be gradually phased in over a nine-year period.
It’s true that the U.S. is responsible for 14 percent of global CO2 emissions and that our emissions will continue to fall as more clean energy gets installed. But rather than sitting on this fact, we should leverage it by implementing a CBAM to ensure all countries are doing their part to meet the global climate challenge.
CHELSEA PETERSON
Urbana