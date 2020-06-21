Dad taught kids many things
Some years back, I was driving north on Race Street past the high school, behind a small silver car going slow. The car stopped at the stop sign for the Washington Street jog and sat there.
I’m thinking, “Yes, you have a decision to make — turn right, or turn left. How hard can it be?”
The car finally turns right and cautiously completes the dogleg to continue slowly north on Race. I was heading downtown, so I followed. Where the street widened to two lanes just before Illinois Street, I pulled into the right lane at the stop sign and looked over, thinking the driver must be elderly.
What I saw instead was a teenage girl in the driver’s seat and a man who must have been her dad at her right. That moment brought memories flooding back of my own dad teaching me to drive his stick shift in many patient sessions that supplemented high school’s lessons on automatics.
“I want you in third gear by the time we get to the stop sign.”
“But Dad, it’s only one block away!”
A memory of sitting stalled in the middle of University and Lincoln avenues, traffic swarming around us.
And never once, to my recollection, did Dad ever raise his voice. Except sometimes to clutch his hair and moan, “My transmission!”
I’m so grateful to my dad for those lessons and all of the other things he did for us as we were growing up.
AUDREY FISHER
Urbana