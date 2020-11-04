Dallas & Co.
was great fun
Like many, I was sad to hear that Dallas & Co. was closing after 49 years in business. I remember Andy Dallas visiting my grade school (Westview) to put on a magic show for students.
My friends and I were so excited that we went straight to the store after school. I think we asked the guy behind the counter to try on about every rubber mask they had in stock.
He gladly put on the masks and assumed the character of each monster. Though decades have passed since then, I have a large tub of costumes amassed from Dallas & Co. over the years, and it’s always fun to rediscover its contents whenever I open it.
Dallas & Co. was one of those places where you could escape reality. (Where else could you find a giant skull on the roof, a tyrannosaurus rex busting through the wall and a 12-foot animatronic gorilla inside?). Rather than being open solely for Halloween, it was open year-round, whenever an event or whimsical notion presented itself.
I am sure I join many when I say thanks for the memories, Dallas & Co. I know you said that the store was not an “essential business,” but sometimes you really do need to buy a rubber chicken.
ERIC ROBESON
Champaign