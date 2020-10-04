Danos criticism way off base
As an accountant in the middle of budget season, I barely have time to do anything these days.
However, when I read the foolish letter complaining about George Danos and his participation in the League of Women Voters/NAACP candidate forum, I had to write.
Danos, who is running for re-election as our Champaign County auditor, was criticized for joining the virtual event from his office at Brookens Center. The writer contended this “did not maintain democratic integrity.”
I am not an attorney, but I can’t for the life of me understand the author’s beef. Does she think Danos joining the Zoom call from his office would improperly influence voters? I fail to see how.
In my book, a public servant who is still in his office at nearly 8 p.m. should not be attacked for that fact. I appreciate knowing that Danos is working overtime to get Champaign County where we want it to be, and he has my vote.
JUNE LEYERLE
Champaign