Danville did great job clearing snow
I think the City of Danville has done a wonderful job handling the recent snows.
For the most part, the essential streets were cleared, and emergency services were able to perform their missions.
The most recent snow event was particularly difficult because of the high winds. I realize there were areas that didn’t get cleared as fast as others, but sometimes the city gets blamed for issues with roads that are supposed to be maintained by the state, county or townships.
FRED PANCOAST
Danville