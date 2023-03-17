Danville failing K-12 students
Is our current Danville school district leadership doing the best for our students and our community?
Based on the state school report card, The News-Gazette reported that of 32 schools in the area, Danville ranked last, with only 57 percent of freshmen students being on track to graduate in four years.
Unacceptable. Last year, the Danville High Sschool graduation rate increased from 61 to 67 percent after the school board lowered the required number of credits in September 2021 from 44 to fewer than 30.
The graduation rate for Black students has averaged 64 percent over the past four years with a low of 56 percent in 2021.
Chronic absenteeism is at an all-time high of 40 percent, and 48 percent of our students are chronic truants. At the same time, administrators received a 16 percent average salary increase over the past four years, from $87,087 to $103,492, with an average increase of 7 percent last year.
The one-year administrative increase last year was almost as much as teachers received the past four years. Teachers received a 9 percent average increase over the past four years, which includes a 4 percent average increase last year.
No wonder staff are leaving our district based on the board’s salary priorities. Our district schools’ achievement ranks in the lower 25 percent on state testing and at the high school level, only 9 percent of our juniors met standards in math and 10 percent in English.
Our students deserve better, and board priorities need to change. I support Alice Payne and Kim Corley for the school board and hope you will as well.
LON HENDERSON
Danville