Danville play well worth your time
People usually attend community theater to support friends.
That is not the case for the Red Mask Players’ performance of “The Play that Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.
This production dissolves the fourth wall and uses all elements of comedy, including brilliant physicality, masterful props and a complex-but-fun-to-view set.
The premise seems simple but is the most intriguing, comically enjoyable thing I have seen in years.
Its final performances are today and Saturday. It is well worth driving to Danville to enjoy this production.
CHERYL CARLSON
Danville