Davis a great friend to farmers
As president of the Illinois Farm Bureau, I write to let readers know U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is a friend to Illinois farmers and agriculture.
He is ranked 13th out of 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives for bipartisanship, and it shows. He worked across the aisle with members of the House Agriculture Committee to pass two farm bills that give farmers a choice of programs.
Davis also serves on the transportation committee, where he is working to modernize the transportation infrastructure farmers need to move their products into export markets.
At Davis’ urging, badly needed funds were secured to prioritize the recently completed rehabilitation of the LaGrange Lock and Dam. As co-chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, he has fought to preserve the integrity of the renewable-fuel standard.
Davis is a strong voice in Washington, D.C., for new trade deals. He advocated for the passage of a trade agreement that provides continued tariff-free access to Mexican and Canadian markets. Davis supports the U.S.-China Phase I trade agreement and welcomes more bilateral agreements.
I proudly voice my support for Davis and strongly urge readers to re-elect him. Illinois farmers just can’t afford to lose a friend like Davis.
RICHARD
GUEBERT JR.
Ellis Grove
President, Illinois Farm Bureau