I recently had the pleasure of participating in a conference call with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Robert Steiner, the district director for the Small Business Administration.
Over the past weeks, Rodney has been both accessible and reassuring to small business owners, and he has been fighting tirelessly to get the 13th District the support that we need during this tumultuous time.
Bipartisan issues like an emergency loan program or guidelines and support for federally insured local banks may not be hot-button national topics, but these are the things which will keep the 13th district working and ensure we’ll be able to recover in the months to come.
I understand the criticism that Davis attracts. He doesn’t take on controversial issues, and he doesn’t seek out press by being unnecessarily critical of the powers that be. Instead, he works with everybody in Washington for the good of his constituents. During times like these, that’s exactly the kind of representation we need.
PHILIP FISCELLA
Champaign