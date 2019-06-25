Rodney Davis is an awful person. Really, just a terrible human being. Our government is running concentration camps for immigrants, and Rodney’s support has never been more evident.
Our president’s administration is currently arguing in court that it shouldn’t be required to give detained migrant children toothbrushes, soap, towels, showers or even half a night’s sleep inside these concentration camps.
Babies, toddlers and children are sleeping on concrete floors, without even a blanket to keep them warm. Some are even dying, and Rodney Davis is still all in with our racist president, sending out a fundraising email describing sanctuary cities as places that “prevent the removal of criminals.”
Davis has appeared in public with Trump and his family on multiple occasions, and when questioned about them, he heartily defends Trump and his family.
Davis is more than happy to lie to his constituents, reporters and anyone else within earshot about how “bipartisan” he is, or how he’ll “protect pre-existing conditions,” or how he is a good person who truly cares about people and has their best interests at heart.
Sadly, Davis continues to collect almost $200,000 of taxpayer money per year, seeing to it that his own children and family are well taken care of, all the while demonizing the poorest among us.
I’m not sure of the congressman’s faith, but I dare say that his personal God is ashamed of the way he lives his life.
DANIEL INGRAM
Monticello