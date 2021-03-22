Davis as governor? No thanks
So Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis may be mulling a run for governor?
Just what we need — a man who counts Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who once called himself “David Duke without the baggage” as a friend. A man who used to buddy up to former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who lost his committee seats and then election due to outright racism.
A man who invited state Reps. Brad Halbrook and Dan Caulkins, both leaders of the “make Chicago secede from the state” movement, to share the stage with him for so-called “Open Government” forums. A man who complains about vitriol in political discourse but has not condemned Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for recently headlining the annual meeting of the blatantly White-nationalist America First Political Action Conference (founded, incidentally, by Illinois native Nick Fuentes).
A man who even had the gall to yell at Capitol police manning the new metal detectors at the Capitol, put in place to prevent firearms from being brought onto the House floor (Davis has voted against universal background checks). Even majorities of Republicans disagree with all of these positions.
Davis is woefully out of touch not just with the majority of Illinoisans, but even his own party.
TERRY MAHER
Champaign