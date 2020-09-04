Davis as terrible as Trump at job
“He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”
Former first lady Michelle Obama recently used these words to describe the failed Trump presidency, but sadly for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, she could just as easily have been speaking of our own Rodney “Rubber Stamp” Davis.
IL-13 needs representation in Congress from someone who isn’t just play-acting at the responsibilities of a co-equal branch of government while waiting on the next donation from corporate PACs.
IL-13 can do so much better than a faux-bipartisan lickspittle who hides from constituents, who blocks our voices from social media, and who dodges every venue where responding to our concerns demands something beyond regurgitated talking points.
Our district, our state and our nation deserve more. It’s time for IL-13 to send Betsy Dirksen Londrigan to the U.S. House of Representatives.
FARUQ NELSON
Savoy