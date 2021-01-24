Davis certainly didn’t help
In late November of last year, after President Donald Trump suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice were complicit in rigging the 2020 presidential election, I wrote a letter to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis asking him to explicitly acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect and forcefully reject the president’s absurd suggestions.
He sent a letter back to me in response, and in it, he showed no interest in doing so.
He did, however, take time in his letter to me to state, “The suggestions by many in the media that President Trump will engage in a coup or engineer an armed insurrection, frankly, are absurd and do a disservice to the public’s understanding of the law.”
Davis and his Republican colleagues assumed that Trump’s rhetoric would not amount to anything, and so, whether out of cowardice or gullibility or naiveté, they chose to say nothing. This silence enabled Trump’s lunatic assertions to go unchallenged and tacitly offered legitimacy to the madness that ultimately manifested itself in the death and destruction in the halls of Congress.
Davis did not call for the violence that occurred on Capitol Hill, but his silence and the silence of his party in the days and months and weeks prior to Jan. 6 certainly did not help prevent it.
MATT O’BRIEN
Champaign