Davis delivers
on infrastructure
The News-Gazette recently editorialized that U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has little to show for his time in Congress when it comes to infrastructure.
I write as president of the American Council of Engineering Company of Illinois, a leading advocate for infrastructure investment representing many Champaign-Urbana businesses. It was disappointing to read such a critique since the facts demonstrate that Davis has been incredibly effective in delivering federal funds and projects to the region.
Working with local stakeholders and then taking these concerns and working in a bipartisan manner, Davis has delivered real results for infrastructure investment.
In fact, a simple Google search reveals many articles outlining Davis’ success in delivering for the region, including the Illinois Terminal expansion and his efforts on behalf of Willard Airport in Savoy. As the ranking member for the Highways and Transit Subcommittee, Davis has consistently supported and secured funding for projects in Champaign.
The simple truth is that investment in infrastructure isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue — it’s a common-sense issue that requires partnerships and teamwork. Through his work in Congress, Davis has brought together communities, stakeholders and even Republicans and Democrats to deliver critical projects for the region. That’s exactly the type of leadership we need.
KEVIN ARTL
Springfield