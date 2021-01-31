Doesn’t represent constituents
I was not surprised at all to watch U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis weasel out of voting to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Just like I was not surprised to watch all of the lies Davis’ campaign flooded the airwaves with to defeat Betsy Londrigan in the recent election.
His vote did not represent his constituents. He is worse than a coward.
He is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with our federal lawmakers.
Reduce the effect that money plays in American politics, and we get rid of politicians like Rodney Davis. Our country would be so much the better for it!
WADE PALMER
Champaign