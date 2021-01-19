Davis ‘enabled’ Trump’s actions
I feel sorry for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and all those who voted for him. I feel sorry because of what Davis recently said. It disgusts me.
He recently spoke at Monticello High School and said President Donald Trump’s recent actions were caused by “bad advice.” He further stated that an attempt to impeach Trump was political, and he would not vote for it.
Trump may have been ill advised by his advisers, but he never listened to his advisers anyway. Davis and others like him enabled the president to say what he’s said and do what he’s done for the last four years without ever speaking up.
Where was Davis when Trump lied enough about being cheated out of the recent election that he became delusional and apparently believed it?
Davis said impeachment is political.
We have a president who incited a mob to storm the Capitol, and five people were killed. Was that sedition?
Most would say it was, and that’s a criminal action. Is Trump above the law? The president still takes no responsibility for his actions.
Doesn’t that bother Davis? It bothers me.
MIKE HELFER
Savoy