Davis, GOP
all terrorists
House impeachment managers presented such an open-and-shut case that had it been a criminal trial, without accomplices on the jury, defense attorneys would have begged for a plea bargain rather than go to trial.
Forty-three Senate republicans violated their oaths to be fair and impartial jurors and to protect and defend the Constitution, despite overwhelming evidence of Trump’s guilt. The Republican Party is now a domestic terrorist organization that views armed insurrection as an acceptable means of attaining or retaining power.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has pledged his loyalty to a radicalized authoritarian Republican party committed to destroying our democracy. If Americans refuse to wake up to this fact, and stand against this clear and present danger immediately, they will succeed.
MARK PAINTER
Champaign