Davis had shot to stop gerrymander
The recent story about Rodney Davis’s anti-gerrymandering press conference painted a picture of a principled proponent of nonpartisan mapmaking. Regrettably, this picture is woefully inaccurate. Davis had a bunch of high-minded talk for his constituents during his visit to Savoy, but he has passed on multiple opportunities to actually wield his power and take action in Washington.
Davis voted against a gerrymander ban on March 2 of this very year (H.R. 1), as well as in 2019 (H.R. 1 again). In fact, while Davis controlled the Republicans’ time during the floor debate on this elections bill just a few months ago, the transcript of his remarks reveals that he never mentioned gerrymandering at all. He reserved several minutes to himself to complain about other aspects of the bill, and even the timekeeping of the debate. But he could not find a moment to speak to the bill’s gerrymander ban, not even to suggest the provision be separated out into its own bill.
Could it be that Davis is trying to score political points at home while spending his time in Washington running cover for the Republican-led gerrymanders currently underway in numerous other states? Perhaps next time a reporter will get a chance to ask him. And if he won’t answer, perhaps evidence of his actions could nevertheless be presented alongside his words so that readers could draw their own informed conclusions.
Ben LeRoy
Champaign