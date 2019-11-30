Last June, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and other members of Congress from Illinois wrote a letter to President Trump asking him not to pardon Rod Blagojevich.
Davis rightly pointed out that Blagojevich was corrupt, that he engaged in “quid pro quo behavior” and that “the integrity of our democracy and the core of American values depend on our elected officials being honest in upholding the trust given to them by the American people.”
I fully support Davis in his expression of these sentiments. Frankly, I would like to know where the Davis who signed this letter and really cares about corruption has gone.
CHARLES GAMMIE
Champaign