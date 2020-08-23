Rep. Davis is just Trump’s stooge
When it comes to stewardship of our land, water and air, whom does Rodney Davis serve — the people of the 13th District, or Donald Trump?
Farmers in Greene County complained to Davis after construction of the Spire natural-gas pipeline in spring 2019 rendered some of their land unusable for farming. Davis told them that their issues would be resolved, and then they didn’t hear from him again for more than a year.
The farmers were finally granted a meeting last month — not with the congressman, but with a staffer, who unsuccessfully tried to bar the press from covering the meeting. Davis’ office is still providing empty assurances that Spire will fix the damage it caused, without taking action to make it happen.
Though constituents have trouble getting his attention, one person Davis definitely does listen to is Donald Trump. When Trump issued an executive order to “streamline” (read: weaken) the environmental-review process for infrastructure projects, Davis introduced a bill that would codify Trump’s changes into law. (By the way, the environmental-review process for the Spire project used Spire’s own internal reporting about the necessity of the pipeline rather than conducting an independent study. There’s such a thing as too much streamlining.)
When Republicans try to tell you that Betsy Dirksen Londrigan will be a puppet of Nancy Pelosi, they’re projecting. They’re so used to the congressman from IL-13 doing Trump’s bidding that they can’t imagine someone putting the people of this district first.
JENNIFER ROTH
Urbana