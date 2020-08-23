Davis’ lack of action concerning
Because of COVID-19, many of us shut-ins, notably the elderly, are concerned that Representative Rodney Davis, a President Trump enabler, has done nothing publicly to pressure his Republican colleagues and the president to assure that needed medicines, Social Security checks, important personal and business documents and materials and voter applications are being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service in timely fashion.
Voters also need assurances that their votes, whether Republican or Democrat, will be counted in the presidential election on Nov. 3.
Assuring the effectiveness and integrity of the USPS also ensures the democracy of the United States now under unprecedented assault by a minority-elected president determined to use any means to stay in power.
EDWARD A. KOLODZIEJ
Champaign