Davis looks out
for college kids
The average college student pursuing their bachelor’s degree graduates with over $32,000 in student-loan debt, while the average graduate student carries about $65,000.
Now, in the midst of a global pandemic and economic recession, college graduates are more uncertain about their futures and their ability to pay off their student loans. As a college student, it is great to know that Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has been fighting for college students like me to help pay off my student-loan debt.
His congressional district consists of over a dozen colleges and universities, which means he has a lot of students to represent on the national level. I am proud that he introduced a bipartisan bill with Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, to address the student-loan crisis.
This bill (HR 1043), which was included in the Senate stimulus package passed in March, allows employers to offer student-loan assistance as a tax-exempt benefit (up to $5,250) for employees in the same way they currently help with continued education benefits.
To re-elect Davis for U.S. Congress is to continue fighting for the future of college graduates who are the future of this country.
Bailey
Parks-Moore
Fisher