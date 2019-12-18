It is time for each of us to call or email U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and tell him that we support the impeachment of President Trump.
Trump abused the power of his presidency when he sent his agents Giuliani and Sondland on a months-long campaign to let the Ukrainian president know that he must announce an investigation into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and into the conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. The campaign culminated in Trump’s own shakedown for the investigations in the phone call on July 25, 2019. By withholding the military aid and the White House visit, Trump endangered our American national security.
He promotes the disinformation of Russian President Putin and maligns American security agencies. Our country and constitution have never been at greater risk from foreign and domestic enemies.
Do not let the shouts of Republicans in the House or the repetitions of Trump’s lies confuse or obscure what has happened. Cowards, such as Pompeo, Mulvaney and Bolton, have refused to testify. If the president has done nothing wrong, he would order them to testify. Patriots such as Yovanovitch, Vindman and Hill, have spoken truth to power. In doing so, they put their careers at risk and have suffered threats.
The least each of us can do is make a phone call or write an email and tell Davis that the abuse of the presidency must end. He must vote to impeach Donald J. Trump, a danger to America.
ANNE KOPERA
Champaign