In recent correspondence with constituents, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis explained that he does not support the impeachment proceedings because they detract from addressing critical issues facing our nation.
In the six years Davis has been in Washington, he has accomplished very little on the critical issues he identified in his correspondence. In fact, he supported dismantling the Affordable Care Act with no reasonable replacement. I told Davis that I expect him to address our nation’s pressing issues while also speaking out when President Trump abuses the powers of his office.
Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals has been corroborated by many credible witnesses. More troubling still is Trump’s refusal to supply testimony and documents requested by Congress to conduct their lawfully held hearings.
In my view, the Ukraine pressure is the latest in a long record of this President’s “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Trump has used his office to benefit himself financially in clear violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. According to independent fact checkers, President Trump has made over 13,000 false or misleading statements since taking office, some with serious ramifications.
When former President Richard Nixon was impeached for abuse of power, contempt of Congress and obstruction of justice, Republicans understood that the President is not above law. Unlike Davis, they put country above political party.
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana