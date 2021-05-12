Davis not right fit for 13th District
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis demonstrates little interest and even less skills in finding solutions to the needs of the people of the 13th Congressional District.
Instead, Davis continues to follow the leadership of the most corrupt, incompetent and divisive presidency in our history.
Four years ago, Davis spread the false story that the tax law of 2017 would benefit the middle class. He knew that was a lie. The law primarily benefited those making over $450,000 annually. And where is the postcard-size tax form?
In 2020, Davis lacked the leadership to influence his party to implement science-based policies to defeat the voracious pandemic that has infected over 29 million and killed 530,000-plus.
The Democratic party now controls the White House and Congress. Within 50 days in office, it successfully implemented a COVID-19 relief bill to solve the health and economic crises in our country.
Plans are also in the pipeline to resolve the infrastructure problems, including rural broadband and health care facilities, and much more.
And what is Davis doing now? He is whining that the relief act was passed without any Republican votes.
How sad!
Biden is supported by 70 percent of the population for his competency, compassion and leadership.
The relief law has support from 59 percent of Republicans, 71 percent of independents and
90 percent of Democrats. That is bipartisanship.
The 13th Congressional District needs competent and compassionate leadership in Congress. Party affiliation is secondary. A new representative is needed.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana