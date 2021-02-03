Davis offers
poor example
As a retired teacher, and one that had the opportunity to have U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis visit my classroom, I was appalled by the lesson Davis seems to be teaching us.
The lesson seemed to be that if someone commits a reprehensible or potentially criminal act, all a person needs to do is claim “bad advice” to avoid being held responsible. What other conclusion can I reach when he refuses to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for undermining the election and instead offers “bad advice” as an explanation?
Trump has never seemed to be one who was dependent on the advice of others in making decisions, and he has the option to ignore it, if he chooses. However, this lesson is in keeping with Davis’ ongoing enabling of Trump that has occurred over the past four years. I have watched him ignore, excuse, rationalize and justify many of Trump’s outlandish words and actions. Davis and many other Republicans are complicit in Trump’s behavior.
They had numerous opportunities over the last four years to hold him accountable, and they refused to do so.
Davis claims to believe in self-responsibility, but he has lacked the will, or courage, to hold Trump accountable over the course of his presidency.
Davis enjoys visiting classrooms around his district. I just hope that in the future he thinks about the meaning his words and actions have for young people.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign