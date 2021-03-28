Davis opposes fairer voting
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis wants to make voting more difficult. He voted against H.R. 1, the For the People Act, which would make voting easier for all Americans through automatic voter registration, flexible voting periods and mail-in ballots.
He claims the bill is flawed because it will lead to electoral fraud. Voter fraud is extremely rare in the United States, and yet Republican-controlled state legislatures are using it as an excuse to pass laws making it more difficult to vote.
H.R. 1 aims to make voting fairer and more convenient for all Americans. Voting rights are the foundation of our democracy. If Davis wants to make it hard to vote, we should vote out Davis.
TOM BASSETT
Urbana