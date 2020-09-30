Davis provides great service
We will be faced with two options this upcoming November in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives — Rodney Davis and Betsy Londrigan.
Davis has taken historic action to reform Veterans Affairs, improve benefits for health care workers and support the United States Postal Service.
He is a do-something public servant in a world of do-nothing politicians.
We need more leaders like Davis to stay in office.
He has been one of the best politicians I have seen work for the people he represents.
He will be getting my support in November.
If readers care about constituent representation, he should get their votes, too.
BOB ZIMMERMAN
Monticello