Davis needs to get serious about relief
When will U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis quit whining about Speaker Nancy Pelosi and COVID-19 relief?
Pelosi passed a bill for COVID-19 relief in May, and Davis was there for it. (She also has other variations for negotiating.) Shouldn’t Davis instead be talking seriously with his partymate, Sen. Mitch McConnell, about the lack of COVID-19 relief?
The Senate Democrats even brought up “Hey, let’s pass COVID-19 help, and then we can get to judges during the votes for the new Supreme Court justice,” but McConnell still refused and is refusing now out of a sudden return to budget-mindedness after letting President Donald Trump pump trillions into the stock market and rich business owners.
(McConnell’s lack of concern about helping with COVID-19, appointing judges instead, is blatant, and the big-business help of COVID-19 liability doesn’t do much to help the average person, more helping the businesses whose practices encourage COVID-19's spread.)
Davis’ concerns over getting COVID-19 relief to the U.S. must not be important enough to bring up with McConnell.
Has Davis ever publicly complained about McConnell not taking up any passed House bills, or does he just blame Pelosi, even with the fact of the lack of Senate voting opportunities?
One would think Davis would have learned how the two parts of Congress are supposed to work by now; if one side of Congress refuses to vote on all passed bills, that should be the side that gets stern words, not the side that is actually putting in the work. Maybe he should watch more "Schoolhouse Rock."
Elizabeth Eves
Urbana