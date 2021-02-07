Should’ve followed Cheney’s lead
I want to thank U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis for voting to certify the election and not taking part in conspiracy theories. But being a congressional Republican at this time, that is not enough.
I was very disappointed to see that he voted against impeachment and did not decry his peers who have been spouting conspiracy theories. Instead, he should have followed U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney’s brave lead.
He was in the Capitol when it was overrun by rioters who were looking to maim/kill him. And who spurred these rioters on? The president.
Davis said that impeachment was partisan politics, despite the fact that the president rallied his supporters to storm the Capitol. And if there is any doubt that the president meant his supporters to do this, this says it all: Trump did nothing for two hours while watching it on TV.
And when the Capitol police, who risked their lives on Jan. 6 to save his, then insisted that legislators go through metal detectors, he berated them for it.
Davis, of all people, should be grateful for those metal detectors. He continues to regale with the story about the gunman threatening his life at a ballfield. The Capitol police are trying to prevent that from happening again.
Davis is a disingenuous hypocrite.
MARCI
ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign