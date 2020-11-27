Davis working to fix problem
It’s no secret that a lot of Americans think Congress is broken. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is actually doing something to fix it.
Though he is a long-time champion for an improved Congress, for the last two years, Davis has served on a little-known committee in Washington — the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress.
Most of the people he represents will find this hard to believe, but the committee was one of the only groups in Congress I’ve witnessed in my years as president of the Congressional Management Foundation that functioned the way our Founding Fathers intended.
They weren’t out to score political points. Rather, their mission was to work together to fix some broken elements of Congress. Their proposals, if implemented by the House of Representatives, will tangibly improve the House’s public-policy process and enhance services to Americans.
Their recommendations will strengthen Congress, allow constituents to have a greater voice in government spending and help restore the proper balance of power between the executive and legislative branches.
In our four decades of working with Congress, the Congressional Management Foundation has rarely seen a group of legislators so astutely assess a public-policy need, analyze the implications and chart a course that benefits both the institution and its constituents.
Davis is to be congratulated on his great service to the Congress, his constituents and the nation.
BRADFORD FITCH
Congressional
Management Foundation
Washington, D.C.