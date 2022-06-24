U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is a conservative workhorse who knows how to be an effective and respected leader in Congress.
When Davis was first sent to Washington, he sought out a seat on the House Agriculture Committee. Since then, he has listened to his constituents and used what he learned from local farmers and turned those ideas into debates and discussions with congressional leadership.
Only in America can a small-town kid from Taylorville grow up working at McDonald’s and playing football Friday nights and one day be elected to Congress. It’s those small-town roots and values of hard work that Davis has never forgotten, and I’m confident he never will.
He is a true example of a representative who remembers why he was sent to Washington and has proven time and time again to earn his constituents’ votes.
I’ve heard it straight from Davis’ mouth: He wants to be known as a worker and as someone who stands up for his district’s conservative values and policies. In fact, he has brought numerous officials right to the district to hear from Illinois farmers, including Trump administration agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
Rodney isn’t just an empty “no” vote. He will stand up to bureaucracy, cut red tape and make Washington work for us.
Vote Davis for Congress on Tuesday.
TERRY FERGUSON
Clinton