Dear friends: Don’t cast bad vote
President Donald Trump’s photo op at the Episcopal church in Washington, D.C., was disgraceful.
Granted, I’m not devout. However, the nuns at St. Matt’s school taught me enough about the Bible to know a righteous person gives comfort to the least among us.
He doesn’t mock disabled people. He doesn’t try to cut food stamps in the middle of the highest unemployment since the Great Depression. He doesn’t use tear gas and flash grenades to clear clergy from the steps of a church for a photo op of him holding an upside-down Bible with all the reverence of a box of Grape Nuts.
I have deeply religious friends I treasure, and I find myself wanting to take them by the shoulders and say, “Becky, I know you wanted conservative judges, but you voted in a human wrecking ball.”
I want to say, “Alex, why would one of the most generous people
I know support a man who only cares about himself?”
Friends, electing this man has divided our country in terrible ways. Please, for all that is holy, don’t do it again.
JUNE ELLEN
LEYERLE
Champaign