For all, death is a
natural part of life
Many people are saddened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But they must know that death is not only supposed to happen to everyone, it’s also supposed to happen so that the world will continue and evolve in a healthy way for it to survive.
For example, if evil people never died, their reign of terror would never cease. And life could never be made anew and good for all people.
Thus, death must always occur to make the world a better place for everyone to live in.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana