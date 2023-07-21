Death toll is undeniable
David Green’s denial of the historicity of the Holodomor in a July 16 Letter to the Editor is both shocking and entirely reprehensible.
The deaths of millions of Ukrainian men, women and children under Soviet rule in 1932-33 are historically documented by the firsthand accounts of thousands of survivors, by Soviet records, contemporary newspapers and modern archaeological finds.
Indeed, far from an antisemitic myth, a dear Jewish friend from Urbana once told me the story of his own family’s eviction from Ukraine to Siberia, and his great uncle being shot to death on the front porch of their home for attempting to return for something left behind.
This is nothing more than a disgusting attempt to redeem an ideology that callously exterminated at least 3 million innocent men, women and children in blind pursuit of social justice and utopia on Earth.
Let us remember that advancing the good of mankind can never require the denial of the humanity of any of its members, and that people are never an inconvenience to be discarded.
May their souls rest in peace.
PHILIP FISCELLA
Urbana