Debates great for democracy
The League of Women Voters is planning candidate forums for mid-September. This is a wonderful way to learn the candidates’ stands on the issues and a little bit about their backgrounds.
Unfortunately, the League has a policy where, if one candidate refuses to show, the opponent is not allowed to participate, either. It looks like this is what’s happening to the forum planned for the seat of state representative in the 104th Illinois House District, which stretches from Danville to Georgetown to Rantoul to parts of the cities of Champaign-Urbana and Savoy.
This is a race between Republican incumbent Mike Marron and Democratic challenger Cindy Cunningham. She is ready to present her stands on the issues and talk about her background fighting for seniors to be able to stay in their homes and be as self-sufficient as possible. But we may not get the chance to hear from Cunningham because Marron has not even acknowledged the invitation to the forum, let alone had the courage to present his views.
Forums like these are great ways for candidates to showcase their strongest case for election. The only reason I can think of that Marron would ignore the invitation is because he is worried he’s not a strong enough candidate to share the stage with such a competent opponent as Cunningham!
MARCI
ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign