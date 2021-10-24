Debt limit problem of GOP’s making
I find it difficult to understand why Republican members of Congress are reluctant to increase the debt ceiling to fund the national debt.
Remember, it was President Donald Trump’s tax and spending policies that increased the national debt to historic levels. In spite of promises that his tax cut would spur economic growth and reduce the national debt to zero, the opposite occurred.
For those who would use the pandemic as an explanation, they shouldn’t; the debt was growing at an unprecedented rate even before the pandemic hit.
Republicans like to paint Democrats as being fiscally irresponsible, but what could be more irresponsible than walking away from a debt that they played a key role in helping to create?
Apparently, a temporary agreement has been reached to push this issue down the road for a couple of months, but it will be interesting to see if Republicans get a new case of amnesia and hypocrisy then.
I wonder how U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Mary Miller will deal with the debt problem they helped to create.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign