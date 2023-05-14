Debt limit is big issue
I hope that I’m wrong, but this time we may not be able to avoid the disaster of a government default.
Remembering the torture the QAnon Caucus of the House Republicans put Kevin McCathy though to become speaker, it would be a fool’s errand for President Joe Biden to waste time trying to negotiate raising the debt limit. The Democrats could give them 90 percent of what they demand and they would still force a default.
There are a handful of House Republicans who no longer seem to believe in the United States as a nation and don’t seem to see the collapse of this country as a bad thing. It may well be their aim to establish a new Confederacy. Marjorie Taylor Greene has actually said that people moving to Georgia from other states should have a five-year waiting period before being allowed to vote. Apparently, state citizenship trumps U.S. citizenship.
If we default, a cascade of consequences too long to detail here would upend anyone who’s not a billionaire.
If Biden is smart, he will listen to Harvard law Professor Lawrence Tribe and do his constitutional duty of paying the nation’s bills and ignore the congressional debt limit as unconstitutional.
Congress passed a budget, and as has been tested before in the Supreme Court, the president cannot refuse to spend the money. Further, he can’t pick and choose which bills to pay. The president does not have a line-item veto.
CHARLES SEGARD
Champaign