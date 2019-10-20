Russia, Russia, collusion, collusion, quid pro quo, quid pro quo ... all certifiable lies and a sham.
Barack Obama mentioned “the deep state” several times during his presidency, but that video evidence no longer exists on YouTube. Interesting.
I warned five years ago that leftist-socialist Barack Obama was weaponizing the Department of Justice, the State Department, career civil servants, various surveillance agencies and increasingly authoritarian bureaucrats. This is the active deep state we have today with Obama holdovers. This shadow government has grown in power and influence as it works to push national policies toward “progressive” globalist goals.
As government grows, so do the challenges of constraining the weaponized bureaucracy and surveillance state when they abuse their power. It’s now virtually impossible to fire career employees, like faux CIA “whistleblowers” or other departmental partisans, and this internal “woke resistance” has proved willing to take increasingly outrageous actions against a duly-elected president.
Unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly dangerous as many former “liberal civil libertarians” buy into the ongoing lies and false narratives of this shadow government establishment, the corrupt Democratic Party leadership and Democratic operatives pretending to be “journalists” in their criminal Constitution-shredding attempt at a political coup.
American patriots are now witnessing those who hate Donald Trump more than they love this country, applauding the present CIA/FBI/Democratic leadership cabal that is attempting to seditiously overturn the results of the 2016 president election based on anonymous allegations, false media narratives and Russian/Democratic propaganda lies.
Buyers on the left, beware going into the 2020 elections.
HENRY SEITER JR.
Urbana