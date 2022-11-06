Deering always helped needy
I write to support Regan Deering for Congress. I have known her for years. Regan has been portrayed as a clueless, uncaring heiress by the Democratic Party when in fact she is anything but clueless and uncaring.
She is intelligent, caring, well-educated and hardworking. Regan’s family built a worldwide business through vision and hard work that provides hundreds of thousands of jobs worldwide and thousands locally.
Her grandparents and parents have supported medical facilities, colleges and universities, the arts, social services, service animals, and a women’s shelter, among other things. She herself spent countless hours raising funds to build the new Northeast Community Fund so that people in need could be better served.
No one should ever think she doesn’t understand the needs of the less fortunate. We need people like Deering looking out for us. The same old, same old isn’t doing a very good job — for anyone.
LUCY L. SMITH
Decatur