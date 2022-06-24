Everyday, we get news of how those who have been elected to Congress have let us down. High inflation, product shortages and a falling stock market are just a few of the many examples where Congress has provided more rhetoric than solutions.
Too often, those we elect seem more concerned about how they are received in Washington, D.C., than what they are able to accomplish for the voters who sent them there.
As a former small-town mayor, I always look to cast my vote for people who will withstand the voices inside the beltway and stay grounded in the district they represent.
I believe Regan Deering is one of those people. She is a lifelong resident of the district, small-business owner, wife, mother and civic leader. She is a principled conservative who will work collaboratively to get things done for our district. Deering has the character, experience and principles I am looking for in a representative.
JOAN DYKSTRA
Savoy