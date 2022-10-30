Deering will work for all of us
I am excited but not surprised to learn that Regan Deering, the Republican candidate for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, has been endorsed by the Log Cabin Republicans.
Deering’s entire platform has worked to minimize the social issues that divide us, focusing instead on issues that unite us, such as economic prosperity, public safety and effective education.
These are issues that matter to all residents of central Illinois, gay and straight alike. From the very beginning, she has clearly expressed her conviction to represent all of her constituents equally, regardless of orientation or political affiliation.
Regan’s support also means a lot to me personally as a gay Republican. Occasionally, I feel required by conscience to vote against an anti-LGBT Republican. So I am thrilled that I can fully support without reservation a pro-equality Republican like Regan.
I have always believed that the best way to encourage hesitant Republicans to become more vocally pro-LGBT is by electing other such Republicans, so I would like to urge independent voters in central Illinois, and even Democratic-leaning voters dissatisfied with the recent direction of their party, to support Regan, a moderate Republican who believes in freedom and equality for everyone, and who is working outside her political base to earn the votes of all the residents of our district.
RICHARD
MONTGOMERY
Champaign