Defeat can be chance to learn
As a longtime coach, I have had to deal with my share of losses, and believe me, they are not fun.
Nov. 2 found many of the Democratic candidates I supported losing close elections, and this was disappointing. And while these losses are hard to stomach, that’s exactly what I saw the Democratic Party and candidates do.
Now is a time for reflection, both about the message we are trying to convey, as well as how we are conveying it. As a coach, I have always seen losses as an opportunity to grow and improve. Hopefully losing candidates will do the same.
What I did not see was a refusal to accept an outcome Democrats did not like, or an attempt to undermine the elections they lost. There was no assault on the Virginia statehouse, no demands for audits, no wild accusations of voter fraud. It’s interesting how concerns about election integrity seem to disappear when you win. I also don’t anticipate efforts by Democrats to create voting barriers for those who opposed.
When contests occur, either on the playing field or through elections, there will always be winners and losers, and accepting both losses and victories is part of life. I have never failed to congratulate my opponent or shake the opposing coach’s hand, even after some of the most bitter defeats.
I just hope some of those behaviors once again become the norm in American elections, for both parties.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign