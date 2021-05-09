Defeated trustee back on board
The people may have spoken in the recent local election, but the Parkland College trustees chose not to listen.
In a special meeting after the election, the board appointed outgoing Trustee James Voyles to a vacant seat. Voyles finished last in a four-person race in his re-election bid despite an intense media campaign supported by powerful endorsements.
In this precipitous action, the board made the appointment without the usual call for applicants along with an interview process while ignoring the other losing candidate who received 800 more votes than Voyles.
A special meeting was held one day before the board’s regular meeting, presumably to make the choice prior to the seating of the newly elected members.
This action is dismaying since the appointment process has been used in the past to broaden the demographics of the board. In its five-decade history, Parkland has had few female trustees, with minority members even rarer. This appointment maintains the four-person board majority of long-serving male trustees in their 70s while ignoring the stated goal of inclusion.
DONNA H. GIERTZ
Parkland Trustee
2005-17
Champaign