Defending life is ‘good trouble’
Much has been written recently about the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his efforts related to nonviolent civil rights and what he termed “good trouble” in pursuit of justice.
For those interested in peaceful “good trouble” in pursuit of justice, consider participating in 40 Days for Life this coming fall.
40 Days for Life is an international, peaceful prayer ministry taking place in communities worldwide each fall and spring.
It has taken place in central Illinois for nearly 20 years.
People who are interested sign up to come pray outside the local abortion clinic (in our case, outside Planned Parenthood in Champaign).
We pray in the pursuit of justice — justice for the preborn babies whose lives are at risk of being terminated in horrific, painful procedures; and justice for the fact that African American and Hispanic babies are disproportionately killed by abortion on a daily basis.
We pray more people will wake up to the injustice that is abortion and perpetrated by the abortion lobby on a massive scale.
And we pray for all involved in abortion, including those working in the abortion industry.
40 Days for Life is a positive, peaceful, prayerful presence, focused on showing God’s love and mercy to those who visit and work at abortion clinics.
Additional pro-life activities also take place throughout the year.
To join us in this “good trouble” in pursuit of justice, please visit us on Facebook at “40 Days for Life Champaign-Urbana,” find our local page via 40daysforlife.com or email reneemullen1@comcast.net.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign