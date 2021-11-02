Deficit spending is nothing new
Scott Davis’ recent letter on the deficit is plain wrong.
He claims that the national debt was growing at an unprecedented rate before the pandemic. Actually, the debt went from $10 trillion to $19.5 trillion during the eight-year Obama administration.
That is at a rate of about $1.2 trillion, or about 12 percent, a year. During the first three years of the Trump administration, the deficit grew from $19.5 trillion to $22.7 trillion, or $3.2 trillion. This is a little more than $1 trillion, or less than 5 percent, per year.
The pandemic ballooned the deficit increase to $5 trillion in 2020.
Davis shows his partisanship by not only misrepresenting the deficit but also claiming that U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, is responsible when she only took office this year.
Make no mistake: The deficit is running at $34,000 per second and is likely to go up by another $6 trillion this year. Interest on this debt is over $400 billion this year. Combine this with over $2.5 trillion for Social Security and Medicare and $700 billion for defense, and we are talking real money.
The national debt went up over $30 million during the 15 minutes it took me to write this.
MARK PETTY
Arcola