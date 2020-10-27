Dem candidates back abortion
The News-Gazette, sadly, endorsed Sen. Dick Durbin and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan for Congress. They are both radical abortion proponents. Durbin’s endorsement consisted of two sentences — not exactly a glowing recommendation.
Both Londrigan and Durbin are endorsed by the National Abortion Rights Action League. NARAL’s founder, Dr. Bernard Nathanson, testified that NARAL lied regarding illegal abortion statistics, greatly exaggerating the truth to push for more egregious abortion access.
After performing tens of thousands of abortions, Dr. Nathanson changed his views and became steadfastly pro-life.
Durbin has voted for and supports abortion through the full nine months of pregnancy. The late-term procedure is known as partial-birth abortion.
It involves delivering a living fetus feet first until only the head remains inside the mother’s body. Then the back of the child’s skull can be punctured and the baby’s brain removed. That terminates the baby’s life.
Do we really want elected leaders who think partial-birth abortion is a good idea?
Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, endorses both Londrigan and Durbin. Planned Parenthood’s current $200 million annual income from abortion can be expected to soar even higher with people like Durbin and Londrigan in Congress.
Sucking babies’ brains out to kill them is expensive.
REBECCA TERHARK
DeLand